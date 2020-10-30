Black Sash fights the government to keep Covid grants alive

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), without a trace of irony, used the hashtag #SassaCares, when it tweeted this week that all but one Covid-19 relief grant would come to an end this month.

Maybe the tone-deaf agency wasn’t expecting a fight. If so, it miscalculated.

Non-profit organisation Black Sash on Thursday filed legal papers at the Pretoria high court to interdict the finance minister, Sassa and the minister of social development from stopping the monthly R500 caregiver grant.

This grant was one of the economic relief measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April, when he said that “poverty and food insecurity had deepened dramatically” after the first three week lockdown.

At the time, Ramaphosa said this grant would be available from June to October. It made its debut under a cloud of controversy, as it was understood as a “top-up” for each child care grant, instead of one grant per caregiver.

Now all top-up payments for grants — including to the old age and foster care grants — are being withdrawn, except for the R350 “special relief” grant for the unemployed which continues until the end of January.

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS), acting for the Black Sash, argue in court papers that withdrawing a grant that went primarily to black women, while maintaining the R350 “special relief” grant which they say goes primarily to men is discriminatory.

They also argue that cutting assistance is “unconstitutional”.

In legal papers, the Black Sash’s lawyers say Sassa is not the executive arm of government, so it can’t just decide to stop a grant. Nor does the Black Sash think that finance minister Tito Mboweni’s announcement this week that the “temporary increases in other grants will unfortunately have to come to an end” suffices.

Ariella Scher, lawyer for CALS, argues that since it was the minister of social development’s directives that created the framework for the grant, it must also be terminated lawfully — namely, by the minister, in the government gazette.

CALS says the way the original grant was gazetted, it does not have an expiry date. If anything, that expiry date is likely to run for the duration of the state of disaster, which is only due to end on November 15.

And, even if the termination of the R500 caregiver grant is lawful, the Black Sash argues this shouldn’t happen in light of the pandemic-induced economic crisis.

“The harm to be suffered is untold. The beneficiaries of the caregivers’ grant have come to rely on it to weather the storm that is Covid-19,” they say in court papers.

Cals also argues by extending the one grant, the government is conceding that the economy is still weak and special assistance is necessary. In this context, they argue, it’s irrational to end another grant.

“To terminate the caregivers’ grant now, while as a nation we are still in the eye of the Covid-19 storm, is to deprive caregivers of the very protections that the social development directions seeks to accord them,” they say.

Scher also argues that taking away the grant is “retrogressive,” in a constitutional system that advocates the progressive realisation of human rights.

While the Black Sash makes a strong case, it’s not an argument that lies entirely uncontradicted.

Hugo Pienaar, an economist at Stellenbosch University’s Bureau of Economic Research, says it was made clear from the start that the “caregivers grant” would be temporary.

It also comes at a big cost. In June, Mboweni’s supplementary budget showed that roughly 7.2-million people would receive the R500 grant, which costs the government about R3.6bn a month.

Says Pienaar: “in the bigger scheme of things, it does not sound like much. But [if] you extend that for three months, you’re looking at R10.8bn which, given our constrained fiscal situation, is quite substantial.”

He argues that there just isn’t enough money to extend every grant.

“Our fiscal situation is such that we now need to make choices on what is really important to throw money at,” he says.

Pienaar adds that the controversial R10.5bn, which Treasury is giving to keep the flailing SAA alive, would have been almost enough to fund an extension of that grant. “A three month extension would be a much more worthy cause than more funds for SAA.”

While the department of social development spokesperson did not respond to the FM’s queries, Scher says the government has given notice of its intent to oppose the virtual urgent application on Friday.

But quite whether the government can now terminate a payment that people have come to rely on, with unemployment at about 30%, won’t be easy. At this point, it looks like a desperate attempt to put the genie back in the bottle.