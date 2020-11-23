National Criminal charges to be laid against Jacob Zuma over Zondo inquiry Having spent more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Zuma walked out last week, despite a summons to appear and answer questions BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma is not above the law and will be criminally charged for leaving the state capture commission without asking to be excused, according to deputy chief justice and state capture commission chair Raymond Zondo.

On Monday Zondo said he had requested the inquiry’s secretary, Itumeleng Mosala, to lay the charges against Zuma because of the “seriousness” of his conduct which could affect on the commission's work. ..