Criminal charges to be laid against Jacob Zuma over Zondo inquiry
Having spent more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Zuma walked out last week, despite a summons to appear and answer questions
23 November 2020 - 10:50
UPDATED 23 November 2020 - 12:56
Former president Jacob Zuma is not above the law and will be criminally charged for leaving the state capture commission without asking to be excused, according to deputy chief justice and state capture commission chair Raymond Zondo.
On Monday Zondo said he had requested the inquiry’s secretary, Itumeleng Mosala, to lay the charges against Zuma because of the “seriousness” of his conduct which could affect on the commission's work. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now