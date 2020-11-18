PETER BRUCE: Let’s hope Zondo tells wily old Zuma to go to hell
The former president's unrelenting efforts to sabotage the inquiry will not stop the NPA from nabbing him
18 November 2020 - 20:18
Look, perhaps it’s just best to appreciate that, in life, you can’t have it all. Not ever. Watching former president Jacob Zuma bring the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture closer to collapse than it has ever been on Wednesday was an object lesson in the need for constant humility.
Without so much as uttering a word, Zuma had deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo grasping for time. First one delay. Then a second. Then a third. What is Zondo afraid of? Why can his obviously accomplished legal mind not swat plodding old JZ away?
