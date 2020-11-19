National Jacob Zuma can be charged for walking out of Zondo inquiry Deputy chief justice could now lay a charge of contempt against Zuma, which could see him get a fine or prison sentence BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma could find himself being charged with contempt for defying deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo after leaving the commission without asking to be excused on Thursday, having failed in his bid to get the chair to recuse himself.

Zondo dismissed Zuma’s application for Zondo to recuse himself from hearing evidence given by the former president or any of his family members...