Jacob Zuma can be charged for walking out of Zondo inquiry
Deputy chief justice could now lay a charge of contempt against Zuma, which could see him get a fine or prison sentence
19 November 2020 - 13:07
UPDATED 19 November 2020 - 23:20
Former president Jacob Zuma could find himself being charged with contempt for defying deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo after leaving the commission without asking to be excused on Thursday, having failed in his bid to get the chair to recuse himself.
Zondo dismissed Zuma’s application for Zondo to recuse himself from hearing evidence given by the former president or any of his family members...
