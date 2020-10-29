WATCH: Tito Mboweni’s wager on wages

Finance minister Tito Mboweni presenting his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday reminded South Africans that the country’s Aloe Ferox is drought resistant. But the aloe is also bitter, and the bitter pill that the country needs to swallow was only partially delivered yesterday. This year 57% of the country’s taxes will go to funding public-sector workers.

Michael Avery speaks to Mathew Parks, parliamentary co-ordinator for Costau; Raymond Parsons, from the school of business and governance at North West University; and Martin Kingston, chair of the steering committee of Business for SA, about finance minister Tito Mboweni’s wager on wages.