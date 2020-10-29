National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Tito Mboweni’s wager on wages

Michael Avery talks to a panel about finance minister Tito Mboweni's medium-term budget policy statement

29 October 2020 - 15:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/WISITPORN
Picture: 123RF/WISITPORN

Finance minister Tito Mboweni presenting his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday reminded South Africans that the country’s Aloe Ferox is drought resistant. But the aloe is also bitter, and the bitter pill that the country needs to swallow was only partially delivered yesterday. This year 57% of the country’s taxes will go to funding public-sector workers.

Michael Avery speaks to Mathew Parks, parliamentary co-ordinator for Costau;  Raymond Parsons, from the school of business and governance at North West University; and Martin Kingston, chair of the steering committee of Business for SA, about finance minister Tito Mboweni’s wager on wages.

WATCH: Tito Mboweni presents medium-term budget

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is due to present the 2020 medium-term budget policy statement to parliament
National
1 day ago

Tito Mboweni less hopeful of getting World Bank loan

Finance minister says discussions are ongoing for loan, but an unspecified stumbling block has dented hopes
National
20 hours ago

BUDGET ANALYSIS: It’s all about the wage bill

The risk is that the capitulation on SAA signals an inability by the government to take a tough stance on wages
Opinion
9 hours ago

WATCH: What government has planned for public sector wages

Business Day TV talks to Alexander Forbes executive chief economist Isaah Mhlanga and Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings
National
8 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Tito Mboweni budget lights fires of discontent

The R300bn in expenditure cuts over the next three years will inflict pain ranging from municipalities to students
Opinion
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa welcomes R950m hotel investment in ...
National
2.
Tito Mboweni less hopeful of getting World Bank ...
National
3.
Police and education the biggest losers to fund ...
National
4.
Here’s what’s in Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget
National
5.
John Hlophe’s lawyer loses bid to have his assets ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.