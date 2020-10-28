National Tito Mboweni less hopeful of getting World Bank loan Finance minister says discussions are ongoing for loan, but an unspecified stumbling block has dented hopes BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni says that the probability of securing a loan from the World Bank has declined as "conversations" with the international finance institution have not yet yielded a conclusion.

Mboweni had previously said that SA would apply for a $50m (R817m) Covid-related loan from the bank to help fund the fight against the pandemic. This has not been received and discussions with the World Bank have turned to a bigger loan of $2bn, which is not Covid-related.