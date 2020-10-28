Tito Mboweni less hopeful of getting World Bank loan
Finance minister says discussions are ongoing for loan, but an unspecified stumbling block has dented hopes
28 October 2020 - 19:33
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says that the probability of securing a loan from the World Bank has declined as "conversations" with the international finance institution have not yet yielded a conclusion.
Mboweni had previously said that SA would apply for a $50m (R817m) Covid-related loan from the bank to help fund the fight against the pandemic. This has not been received and discussions with the World Bank have turned to a bigger loan of $2bn, which is not Covid-related.
