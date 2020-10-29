News Leader
WATCH: What government has planned for public sector wages
Business Day TV talks to Alexander Forbes executive chief economist Isaah Mhlanga and Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings
29 October 2020 - 07:56
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has presented his medium-term budget policy statement, which includes a bold plan to slash the government’s wage bill over the next three years as a way to rein in a soaring budget deficit.
Business Day TV spoke to Alexander Forbes executive chief economist Isaah Mhlanga and Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings about the medium-term budget.
