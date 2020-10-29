National

WATCH: What government has planned for public sector wages

Business Day TV talks to Alexander Forbes executive chief economist Isaah Mhlanga and Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings

29 October 2020 - 07:56 Business Day TV
Finance minister Tito Mboweni deliver​s his medium-term budget policy statement in parliament in Cape Town on October 28 2020.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni deliver​s his medium-term budget policy statement in parliament in Cape Town on October 28 2020.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has presented his medium-term budget policy statement, which includes a bold plan to slash the government’s wage bill over the next three years as a way to rein in a soaring budget deficit.

Business Day TV spoke to Alexander Forbes executive chief economist Isaah Mhlanga and Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings about the medium-term budget.

Rand and bonds pare losses after initial shock over medium-term budget

The local 10-year government bond was 7 basis points weaker at 9.32%, having earlier weakened as much as 16 basis points
Markets
12 hours ago

Tito Mboweni less hopeful of getting World Bank loan

Finance minister says discussions are ongoing for loan, but an unspecified stumbling block has dented hopes
National
12 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Tito Mboweni budget lights fires of discontent

The R300bn in expenditure cuts over the next three years will inflict pain ranging from municipalities to students
Opinion
12 hours ago

Political parties criticise SAA bailout and SA's rising debt

The DA, IFP and FF+ are not happy with the medium-term budget, particularly with Mboweni confirming the state is borrowing R2.1bn per day
National
13 hours ago

