PETER BRUCE: Cyril's Master Plan: Economic conceit in the time of Covid

As President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement, scheduled for a virtual joint sitting of parliament this Thursday, of the details of his economic recovery programme draws near, it is getting harder and harder to see much detail that indicates either recovery or his much-promised reforms.

Obviously it would be unfair not to wait and hear what he has to say but, to a great extent, the flesh and bones of the plans he will present are already clear. And to the extent that they are, there is not much to get excited about. If anything, many aspects of his plan promise little more than a doubling down on old, dog-eared ANC shibboleths, hauled out of the bottom drawer yet again to cheer up the party.