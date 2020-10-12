CAROL PATON: Time to bet on who gets the farms
How will the government find and allocate 700,000ha of land to black farmers?
12 October 2020 - 14:54
Where did agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza suddenly find 700,000ha of state land to “release” on 30-year leasehold to black farmers?
That is a large amount of land. One hectare is almost the size of two football fields. On average since 1994 the government has distributed 100,000ha a year, so this is seven years of land reform all at once. It should make a difference to the land hunger that lies behind calls for expropriation and land invasions. But will it?
