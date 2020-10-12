Economy

President’s advisory council warns debt targets will not be met amid Covid fallout

Spending cuts could retard growth and have other adverse consequences, says president’s Economic Advisory Council report

12 October 2020 - 22:25 Antony Sguazzin
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
SA  will not be able to meet the finance ministry’s debt targets and it may be undesirable for it to attempt to do so at a time when the economy is being battered by the fallout from the coronavirus, according to an advisory panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a more than 100-page document advising the government on an economic recovery programme that Ramaphosa is due to unveil on October 15, the president’s Economic Advisory Council said spending cuts could retard growth and have other adverse consequences.

“We risk having nurses and doctors being unable to provide health services because of medicine stock-outs, teachers paid but with no learning materials or classrooms, police officials grounded in stations because there is not enough petrol to go out on patrol,” the panel said. “This undermines the progressive realisation of socioeconomic rights to health, education and basic services, and will reduce the efficiency of social spending, which is now very poor, still further.”

The plan, which was submitted to the president and seen by Bloomberg, is an attempt to counter the effect of a pandemic that is expected to result in SA’s biggest economic contraction in almost nine decades.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has said he plans to arrest the increase in debt levels at 87% of GDP in the 2023/2024 financial year, falling to 74% in 2028/2029. Without an intervention, the ratio could climb to 141% over the next decade, he said.

The advisory panel’s proposals build on a plan submitted by a group of labour, business and government leaders and another by the ANC, which were considered by the cabinet.

Tyrone Seale, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, did not answer calls to his mobile phone or immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The government should also boost an economic stimulus package to 15% of GDP, from 11%, and set up a rescue fund for businesses that were healthy before a lockdown was imposed in late March to curb the virus’s spread, said the panel, which has about 20 members ranging from academics to a former Tanzanian central bank governor.

It also called on the SA Reserve Bank to use the targeted long-term refinancing operations model piloted by the European Central Bank — a measure that offers banks long-term funding on attractive terms to stimulate lending.

Increases to the fuel levy and estate taxes should also be considered, as should a three-year “solidarity tax” that would boost income tax for higher earners, the panel said. It recommended that the state’s wage bill be curbed and increases to welfare payments be limited.

The panel criticised the government’s foot-dragging on encouraging the expansion of renewable energy output and delays in allowing private companies to generate more of their own electricity to end regular power cuts that have hindered economic growth.

“Those countries not adapting to a green transition will find themselves behind and excluded,” it said. “The constraints to achieving this do not lie in our natural-resource endowments, the availability of appropriate technologies, or even access to the necessary finance — it lies in our heads and in our political economy.”

Eskom should be mandated to raise “large-scale concessionary climate-finance from the international community” in return for accelerating the closure of its coal-fired plants”, it said.

The council also said:

  • Pension funds and other private investors will back infrastructure projects if there is a clear pipeline for the next 10 to 20 years.
  • Allowing the construction of 5,000MW to 6,000MW of electricity generating capacity a year could encourage R500bn in investment and create 50,000 jobs.
  • R100bn will need to be spent on the power grid by 2030.
  • The introduction of a basic-income grant could cost R243bn a year and would necessitate tax increases.
  • To accelerate land reform, an agriculture development fund should be set up, funded by the private sector and donors.

Bloomberg

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reckless lenders to SOEs also need to be held to account

Based on what’s making the rounds, the economic recovery plan is likely to disappoint
Opinion
1 day ago

Bill gives clarity on expropriation of land

Courts will determine compensation, says Patricia de Lille
National
20 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to announce long-awaited recovery plan

It aims to counter economic damage done by the lockdown and reset the economy for growth
Politics
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Expropriation bill does the job for land reform

The ANC has made a choice and is sticking with it, and President Ramaphosa will now have to try  much harder to reassure investors
National
6 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Will it be doom or recovery?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's address will be a seminal moment for the national economy on Thursday
Opinion
1 day ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Financing gap is among aspects that should feature in recovery plan

The funding mismatch is rising daily as capital needs go unmet, affecting residents and businesses
Opinion
1 day ago

