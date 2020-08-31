BUSI MAVUSO: Ramaphosa’s fight against corruption needs support, not rebuke
The fightback by those with vested interests in the status quo is not surprising, but SA cannot afford to continue shying away from the rot
For a better sense of perspective and to ease my growing anxieties about our country, I have to often remind myself that the political changes that we were all hoping for in the governing party took place only about two years ago. And that it’s only last May that the sixth administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa officially started.
Over that time, there has been much movement in terms of first stabilising institutions of state that seemed on the brink of collapse and beginning the long road back of improving their credibility. In meeting Ramaphosa’s commitment to reform the state, as a business community we knew that there would be some hard-fought political battles. It was especially true if we were to end the scourge of corruption that has eaten away at the capacity of the state.
