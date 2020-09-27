Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Toxic brew of ANC decision-making poisons confidence Scant insight into how government’s decision-making works is a problem that infects business and investor confidence BL PREMIUM

There is a strange omertà in the ANC that they don’t often spill the beans on how decisions are made. Notice how there are lots of books from analysts on politics, but political autobiography just isn’t a thing in SA.

It took many years, and the Zondo commission, to start to pry out details on state capture. Not the high-level narrative which was already well known, but the intricate details of who said what to whom and when.