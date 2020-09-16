National ‘Untouchable’ Zuma ally loses bid to prevent prosecution for World Cup fraud Judge Trevor Gorven dismissed Thoshan Panday’s application to review the January 2018 decision by former NPA head Shaun Abrahams, to pursue multiple criminal cases against him BL PREMIUM

Thoshan Panday, the businessperson once described as “untouchable” because of his self-proclaimed connections to the Zuma family, has lost his court battle to stop his prosecution for fraud and corruption linked to the 2010 Fifa Football World Cup.

On Wednesday morning, Pietermaritzburg high court judge Trevor Gorven dismissed Panday’s application to review the January 2018 decision by former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams, to pursue multiple criminal cases against him, including one related to his alleged efforts to bribe former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen.