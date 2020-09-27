National Government and Nehawu to set up task teams to look into PPE and wages Union is annoyed by inadequate protective equipment for health-care workers and state’s decision to renege on a wage agreement BL PREMIUM

A meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) on Friday resolved to create task teams to deal with the union’s grievances.

Key among these grievances is the inadequate provision of protective equipment needed in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 665,000 people and killed more than 16,200 in SA. More than 3,500 health-care workers have been infected, with 240 succumbing to the virus.