Ramaphosa to meet Nehawu over wages and PPE on Wednesday
The union wants sufficient, good-quality protective gear and a risk allowance for front-line workers
21 September 2020 - 20:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet the senior leadership of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) on Wednesday after another day of protest on Monday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria over personal protective equipment (PPE) and better wages.
Ramaphosa is said to be recovering from a cold and could not meet the protesters at the Union Buildings on Monday.
