State faces wrath of public servants
Union calls failure to pay wage increases an insult
16 April 2020 - 05:10
In the midst of dealing with the economic fallout of its battle to curb the spread of Covid-19, the government now faces the wrath of 1.3-million public servants after it failed to honour a three-year wage agreement.
The first batch of public servants including nurses, pharmacists and lab technicians crucial to the battle with the virus, received their salaries on Wednesday without the increase agreed on in the last leg of the multi-year wage agreement signed in 2018. Unions said this proved that the state did not value their hard work.
