National / Labour

Cosatu’s unions declare dispute over salary increases

This was after the unions rejected public service minister Senzo Mchunu’s revised offer of a 4.4% pay increase

31 March 2020 - 13:18 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali. Picture FREDDY MAVUNDA
Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali. Picture FREDDY MAVUNDA

Cosatu’s public sector unions have declared a wage dispute with the government over salary increases due in April, leading the way to a possible court challenge.

The unions, including the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), the SA Democratic Teachers Organisation (Sadtu), and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa), held a teleconference on Monday where this decision was taken.

On Tuesday, Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha told Business Day they have “formally declared a dispute” that would culminate in the unions approaching the courts to force the government to implement the wage agreement.

Denosa acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi said they followed the dispute resolution processes, which he said could “force the employer to comply”.

“A letter to that effect will be sent ... to the employer on Tuesday,” said Lekhoathi.

This was after the unions rejected public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu’s revised offer of a 4.4% pay increase for workers on employment levels one to eight, with no increase for levels nine to 16.

To be able to pay for the inflation-related hike, the government proposed to divert the funds that would be used to give 1.5% performance-related increases in 2021/2022.

The unions want the government to implement the last leg of the three-year wage agreement signed in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) in 2018.

In the agreement the government agreed to pay levels one to eight employees, who  comprise general workers and support staff, a projected consumer price index (CPI) plus 1%. It also agreed to pay levels nine to 16, made up of assistant directors up to directors-general, a projected CPI plus 0.5%.

Mugwena Maluleke, chief negotiator for Cosatu’s public sector unions, told Business Day on Monday they will only know on April 1 if the government has honoured the 2018 agreement to increase their salaries.

“We will respond at that moment, but now we have not decided what to do” except to follow processes in the PSCBC.

Reuben Maleka, assistant GM of SA’s second-largest public sector union, the Public Servants Association of SA, has said they had put Mchunu on terms to honour the wage agreement signed in 2018.

“Failing which we will approach the court to ensure implementation of the agreement.”

Mchunu told Business Day that he would comment later on Tuesday.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Cosatu supports planned national wage strike by Nehawu amid Covid-19 fears

Cosatu says it intends to openly defy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ban on mass gatherings
National
2 weeks ago

Unions formally reject state’s plea and threaten one-day strike

Nehawu, supported by Cosatu, is threatening a national day of action on March 30 if demands aren’t met — despite coronavirus gathering ban
National
1 week ago

Unions vow to fight any state move to renege on wage deal

Nehawu, supported by Cosatu, is threatening a national day of action on March 30 if demands are not met; despite coronavirus gathering ban
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa steps up the fight with home visits and ...
National
2.
SA records third Covid-19 death
National / Health
3.
City of Cape Town’s refusal to offer rates ...
National
4.
Public servants on tenterhooks over salary hikes
National / Labour
5.
Cape Town calls for a drastic cut in trading ...
National

Related Articles

Public servants on tenterhooks over salary hikes

National / Labour

Public wage clash may end up in court as unions reject latest offer

National

Public-service unions divided over looming wage strike

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.