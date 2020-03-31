Cosatu’s unions declare dispute over salary increases

Cosatu’s public sector unions have declared a wage dispute with the government over salary increases due in April, leading the way to a possible court challenge.

The unions, including the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), the SA Democratic Teachers Organisation (Sadtu), and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa), held a teleconference on Monday where this decision was taken.

On Tuesday, Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha told Business Day they have “formally declared a dispute” that would culminate in the unions approaching the courts to force the government to implement the wage agreement.

Denosa acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi said they followed the dispute resolution processes, which he said could “force the employer to comply”.

“A letter to that effect will be sent ... to the employer on Tuesday,” said Lekhoathi.

This was after the unions rejected public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu’s revised offer of a 4.4% pay increase for workers on employment levels one to eight, with no increase for levels nine to 16.

To be able to pay for the inflation-related hike, the government proposed to divert the funds that would be used to give 1.5% performance-related increases in 2021/2022.

The unions want the government to implement the last leg of the three-year wage agreement signed in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) in 2018.

In the agreement the government agreed to pay levels one to eight employees, who comprise general workers and support staff, a projected consumer price index (CPI) plus 1%. It also agreed to pay levels nine to 16, made up of assistant directors up to directors-general, a projected CPI plus 0.5%.

Mugwena Maluleke, chief negotiator for Cosatu’s public sector unions, told Business Day on Monday they will only know on April 1 if the government has honoured the 2018 agreement to increase their salaries.

“We will respond at that moment, but now we have not decided what to do” except to follow processes in the PSCBC.

Reuben Maleka, assistant GM of SA’s second-largest public sector union, the Public Servants Association of SA, has said they had put Mchunu on terms to honour the wage agreement signed in 2018.

“Failing which we will approach the court to ensure implementation of the agreement.”

Mchunu told Business Day that he would comment later on Tuesday.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za