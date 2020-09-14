National Nehawu calls for urgent meeting with ANC over wage agreement dispute Union threatens the withdrawal of its support for the ruling party BL PREMIUM

The nonimplementation of wage increases for public servants has prompted the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), SA’s third-largest public sector union, to seek an urgent meeting with the top leadership of the governing ANC.

The government and organised labour have been on a collision course since finance minister Tito Mboweni pencilled in cuts to the public sector wage bill in his budget review in February, after which the state reneged on a deal for pay hikes for state employees.