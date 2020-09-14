Nehawu calls for urgent meeting with ANC over wage agreement dispute
Union threatens the withdrawal of its support for the ruling party
14 September 2020 - 17:38
The nonimplementation of wage increases for public servants has prompted the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), SA’s third-largest public sector union, to seek an urgent meeting with the top leadership of the governing ANC.
The government and organised labour have been on a collision course since finance minister Tito Mboweni pencilled in cuts to the public sector wage bill in his budget review in February, after which the state reneged on a deal for pay hikes for state employees.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now