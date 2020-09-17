National Move to level 1 must be underpinned by an ‘intensive job-creation drive’, says labour Reopening of the economy must be backed by stronger employment policies, says Cosatu BL PREMIUM

The labour sector has called on government to put job creation at the centre of efforts aimed at kick-starting the embattled economy as the country moves to alert level 1 of the Covid-19 lockdown at midnight on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the economy and society had suffered “great devastation” from the pandemic which has infected more than 650,000 people and killed more than 15,000.