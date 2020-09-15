National President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Nedlac’s economic recovery plan BL PREMIUM

A virtual meeting of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday agreed on a social compact to mobilise funding to address Eskom's financial crisis.

The social partners, who include organised labour, the government, business and community stakeholders, want the power utility funded “in return for an efficient, productive and fit-for-purpose Eskom that generates electricity at affordable prices for communities and industries”.