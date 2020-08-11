Everyone associated with Zuma is painted as corrupt, says Des van Rooyen

Des van Rooyen, the minister with the shortest stint at the National Treasury, opened his testimony at the state capture inquiry with a 20-minute political speech on Tuesday. He requested the commission to expand its terms of reference to look into the influence of “white monopoly capital” on the SA democratic state.

An ally of former president Jacob Zuma, he was redeployed to the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs after four days into his job after intense pressure from the public and the private sector. Van Rooyen said it was worrisome that everyone associated with the former president is being painted as corrupt.

“It is important for me to emphasise that the court of public opinion has long concluded that anyone associated with his excellency president Jacob Zuma is corrupt,” he said. “It is interesting but not surprising to note that this is the political narrative of media owned by white monopoly capital.”