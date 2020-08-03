LEBOGANG MOKOENA: The cigarette that broke South Africa’s back

Not so, it seems.

However, what makes the ANC’s behaviour so especially worrying is that it came in the same week as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved SA’s request for $4.3bn in emergency financial support to alleviate the impact of Covid-19 on the country.

If you’re looking to reassure the global financial community that you’re a responsible government who does what it says, the images of the ANC’s top officials nonchalantly breaking all the rules of their own lockdown were arresting.

Now, as any financial planner will tell you, if you can’t manage R10 properly, chances are you won’t able to take care of R100.

So it’s small wonder that the IMF loan — which many other countries have also taken — got people all riled up on social media.

As Intellidex chairman Stuart Theobald pointed out, however, it was a no-brainer to take the money. “The IMF loan is a small part of the R777bn that will be raised in debt this year. And it is cheaper (even after the currency hedge). The commitments National Treasury has made are the same as made to all other lenders,” he said.

Commitments are one thing, of course; whether the country will meet them is another.

The problem is, it’s clear the government doesn’t really have full control of all the coronavirus funding that’s splashing around.

Last week, for example, we learnt that Gauteng’s MEC for health Bandile Masuku is being investigated for his role in awarding a R125m tender for personal protective equipment (PPE). More embarrassingly for President Cyril Ramaphosa is that the tender was awarded to the husband of his spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Yet, it was Ramaphosa himself who just a few days ago said he’d directed the Special Investigation Unit to investigate suspect deals for PPE worth R2.2bn.

The problem for the government is that however good their intentions may be, how can they assure the IMF the stimulus package is being used effectively to mitigate the pandemic when money is apparently being misused all over the place? How will they account for the IMF loan?