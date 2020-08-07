National Zuma denied leave to appeal Hanekom defamation ruling The Constitutional Court has given Jacob Zuma 24 hours to apologise, on Twitter, for calling Derek Hanekom an enemy agent, or risk being held in contempt BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma’s last bid to challenge the ruling that he defamed former minister Derek Hanekom by tweeting that he was a “known enemy agent” has been dismissed by the Constitutional Court.

Zuma was given 24 hours to delete the offending tweet and apologise for it on Twitter or risk being held in contempt of court. Zuma’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, confirmed that Zuma will delete the tweet and publish the stipulated apology.