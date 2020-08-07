National

PIC appoints Sholto Dolamo as acting CIO

Dolamo is executive head of research and projects development at the PIC, with the search for a new chief investment officer underway

07 August 2020 - 13:40 karl gernetzky
The PIC commissioners (from left) Gill Marcus, Lex Mpati and Emmanuel Lediga. Picture: WARREN THOMPSON
The PIC commissioners (from left) Gill Marcus, Lex Mpati and Emmanuel Lediga. Picture: WARREN THOMPSON

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has appointed Sholto Dolamo its acting chief investment officer (CIO) with effect from August 6.

Dolamo is the executive head of research and projects development at the PIC and a member of the its executive committee.

“The PIC board took a decision to reinstate several executive positions, including that of the CIO, to strengthen its decision-making and implementation capability,” the group said in a statement.

The process to appoint a CIO is underway.

The PIC is in the midst of a turnaround after the release earlier in 2020 of an exhaustive report by the PIC commission of inquiry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to look into a range of allegations of impropriety involving the state-owned asset manager, and to evaluate and make recommendations on the organisation’s corporate structure and procedures.

The commission’s report recommended, among other things, that the positions of COO and CIO be reinstated, and that they be board members.

According to the report, the position of CIO was lost during restructuring in 2014 and 2015, which saw that position split into four executive heads of investments, namely, listed investments; private equity and structured investments; developmental investments; and properties. 

With Warren Thompson

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

PIC has identified Dan Matjila’s replacement as CEO, says chair Khoza

Panel of advisors has been appointed to begin work on recommendations of Mpati commission
National
4 months ago

Corporate cleanup at the PIC

The long-awaited report from the commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the PIC opens the door to accountability at last — but ...
Features
4 months ago

Probe Dan Matjila, says scathing PIC report

Former CEO ‘breached his fiduciary duties’ when approving investments in insolvent firms
National
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s credibility and conduct ...
National
2.
Zuma denied leave to appeal Hanekom defamation ...
National
3.
ANC NEC calls for new Scorpions-like agency
National
4.
Cabinet to send dagga bill to parliament
National
5.
Eskom to sue Molefe, Koko, Ngubane and others
National

Related Articles

Will new PIC boss reveal all on disastrous R1.4bn loan?

Features

Government cannot pick and choose which contracts it wants to honour, say unions

National / Labour

PIC-backed firm ‘leaves North West community in crisis’

National

Pension fund boss Abel Sithole to head the PIC

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.