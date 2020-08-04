Government cannot pick and choose which contracts it wants to honour, say unions
Union lawyers say the agreement was not only signed but paid against; the government says it was merely an unmandated offer
04 August 2020 - 19:17
The government cannot be allowed to renege on a wage agreement it signed as doing so will set a bad precedent, public-sector unions say.
The government is in the midst of a court battle brought by public-sector unions about its decision to renege on the increases provided for public servants in the final year of a multi-term wage agreement. There is also a parallel arbitration proceedings on the same matter brought by the unions.
