Insurance scheme to protect bank depositors to be set up

Provision for the scheme is included in the Financial Sector Laws Amendment Bill, which has been in the making since the 2008/2009 financial crisis

11 June 2020 - 12:14 Linda Ensor
Picture: REUTERS
The cabinet has approved the creation of a comprehensive deposit insurance scheme to ensure that banking clients are paid their funds when a bank fails.

Once established it would be the first such scheme in SA, though many countries have such schemes to maintain the stability of their financial systems.

Provision for the scheme is included in the Financial Sector Laws Amendment Bill, which has been in the making for some time in the wake of the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

The bill was approved for submission to parliament at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday and the Treasury is expected to provide more details of its contents in a statement to be released later.

The bill proposes a new framework to resolve financial institutions, primarily banks, when they enter a period of financial distress.

The cabinet statement released on Thursday said the deposit insurance scheme “will protect the vulnerable depositors and ensure minimal disruptions to the financial system and broader economy when such financial institutions enter into financial distress”.

The bill also proposes to designate the SA Reserve Bank as the resolution authority, and enhances the regulatory tools of the bank for discharging its statutory mandate of ensuring stability of the financial system.

With regard to resolution, the Reserve Bank's website says that its Prudential Authority is tasked with, among other things, the promotion of the safety of depositors’ funds and the interests of members and beneficiaries of financial institutions.

“The tools that the Prudential Authority has at its disposal include early intervention of problem financial institutions. These regulatory interventions may, among other things, result in increased capital requirements or agreed restructuring arrangements. In some instances, however, it may be necessary to place a financial institution under curatorship.

“The process of establishing and refining the legislation, policies and other legal instruments necessary to effectively manage a financial crisis as well as to effect the orderly resolution of failing financial institutions is ongoing. Current developments in this regard include the design of a resolution framework and the establishment of a deposit insurance scheme for SA.”

