Do the maths to see if a ‘fused’ bank account works for you

Bank accounts that integrate your transactional account with a credit card are not new, but they’re becoming more popular, with Discovery Bank now offering them and Nedbank launching one earlier in March.

Nedbank’s Professional One account functions as a transactional account that pays interest on a positive balance and earns Greenbacks rewards when you spend. It attracts one monthly fee and includes a credit card and/or overdraft facility.

The distinguishing feature of these accounts is that the credit facility is included in the account, and therefore you don’t pay an initiation fee, separate monthly fee or credit facility fee as you would if you had a stand-alone credit card. And with a regular overdraft facility, you are typically charged a monthly fee for the facility whether you use it or not; when you do, you incur interest charges immediately.

The Professional One account comes with perks such as a personal banker, preferential investment rates and unlimited visits to local airport lounges.

Though there’s no income threshold, the account is aimed at young professionals (under 30s with a four-year qualification get 50% off their monthly fee) and customers aged 55 and up with an average monthly balance of R300,000 in any Nedbank investment. The monthly fee for the former is R180 and for the latter it’s R360.

In this way, the Professional One is similar to Investec’s Private Bank Account, which is aimed at young professionals and those who earn at least R800,000 a year.

What makes Investec’s Private Bank Account unique is that it’s a credit card account with current account functionality, says Ilze Wagener, the head of product for Investec Private Banking.

Investec was the first to market with a “one account”-type product, which was launched in 1999, Wagener says.

The account gives you 45 days interest free on credit card purchases. Any deposit, including a salary, is applied towards any outstanding amount. The timing of the deposit affects the calculation of the interest-free period.