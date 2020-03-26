Feeling unsecured: Capitec’s wild ride
Capitec’s share meltdown has shaken even those hardened to the market’s collapse. The panic may be overdone
26 March 2020 - 05:00
Wild swings in Capitec Bank’s share price last week have investors fretting about whether the unsecured lender is uniquely exposed to a perfect storm — a worsening domestic recession coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic that’s forcing business activity to grind to a halt.
Capitec’s share price lost as much as 28% on March 18 and a further 14.69% the very next day, only to rebound by more than 42% on March 20.
