Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: How will SA recover from its Covid malaise?

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

11 June 2020 - 12:11 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team discusses Ninety One’s R10bn investment fund, which is aimed at assisting business and spurring an economic recovery, as well as talking about the nature of SA’s recovery.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Will air travel take off after Covid-19?

Safair CEO Elmar Conradie talks to Business Day TV about the airline industry
Companies
2 days ago

OECD urges SA to step up structural reforms to overcome virus fallout

International body forecasts record unemployment and dire fiscal position due to pandemic
Economy
1 day ago

7 game-changers for the path to economic recovery

The Absa Business Day Supplier Development Dialogue Series was hosted online on May 26 2020
Companies
3 days ago

Post-lockdown SA: 5 lessons from our future

It would benefit us to take heed of early trial and error elsewhere as we find a way to manage the health-care crisis of Covid-19, alongside economic ...
Features
1 day ago

WATCH: Regulation 28 and the post-Covid-19 economy

Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to a panel about the best path to take to ensure post-Covid-19 economic growth and recovery
Economy
2 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Maimane’s call to keep schools closed ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Government in a funding fix as ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: No apologies and no explanations for ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
PETER BRUCE: Ionic columns will fall but only in ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
BRYAN ROSTRON: Is DA leader John Steenhuisen in ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.