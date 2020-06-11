Editing Allowed
WATCH: How will SA recover from its Covid malaise?
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
11 June 2020 - 12:11
The team discusses Ninety One’s R10bn investment fund, which is aimed at assisting business and spurring an economic recovery, as well as talking about the nature of SA’s recovery.