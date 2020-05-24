Nedbank targets e-commerce revenue with new app
24 May 2020 - 18:02
In the hunt for new revenue streams in the crowded SA banking market, Nedbank is testing an app that seeks to grab a slice of the growing mobile payment markets.
Nedbank, alongside rivals FirstRand, Absa, Standard Bank and Capitec, is trying to defend market share from newcomer app-only competitors such as Adrian Gore’s Discovery Bank and the Patrice Motsepe-backed TymeBank, which have set out pricing and margin strategies to lure cash-strapped consumers to their platforms.
