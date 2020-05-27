Power supply by IPPs edges closer to bid stage
Nersa backs process to procure emergency energy to minimise load-shedding after Covid-19
27 May 2020 - 05:10
The process to procure "emergency" energy capacity, essential to minimise load-shedding when the economy returns to normal, edged closer to being realised this week, with a decision by SA’s energy regulator that it should proceed.
The procurement of 2,000MW of new capacity was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in December. Eskom has about 44,000MW of installed capacity but has frequently been unable to meet demand of about 28,000MW due to plant outages.
