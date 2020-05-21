National Eskom in a race against time to unbundle by 2021 There is a lot to be done to meet the government’s deadline, says CEO André de Ruyter BL PREMIUM

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has warned that a vast amount of work lies ahead for the state-owned power utility’s unbundling to be done and dusted by the government’s deadline of the end of 2021.

In a quarterly state of the system briefing on Thursday, De Ruyter said the policy of the department of public enterprises to reform the electricity industry requires that Eskom be unbundled by the end of 2021.