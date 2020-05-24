National Airlines thrown a lifeline as Ramaphosa says business travel will be phased in BL PREMIUM

The government will allow limited air travel when the country relaxes its lockdown level by one stage at the start of June, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday, offering slight relief to a multibillion-rand industry that has been left on the verge of collapse by travel restrictions.

While accommodation and most domestic travel will remain among “certain high-risk economic activities” that will not be allowed, Ramaphosa said business travel will be phased in on dates still to be announced.