Phased return to work needed soon to keep jobs while preserving lives

After going through a decade and managing to avoid a global recession, 2020 has been a rude awakening as the world plunges into recession and is experiencing the sharpest spike in unemployment since the Great Depression. With a lead time of at least two years to commercialise a vaccine, the globe is now trying to adjust to a new normal.

Out of the Covid-19 rubble questions arise about how to rebuild our fractured economy. A sickly patient before Covid-19, the economy went into surgery already weak. Credit ratings agencies downgraded our sovereign debt to junk, the government responded by taking drastic steps to try to revive the economy, injecting stimulus amounting to 10% of GDP, and the Reserve Bank threw caution to the wind by slashing rates 2.5 percentage point to 60-year lows. Yet we are left with many questions of how we will emerge from the lockdown, stuck between the Scylla and Charybdis of preserving lives at the cost of jobs.

When food giant Pick n Pay skipped its final dividend and accessed banking facilities to build a liquidity buffer, one could not help but wonder how small businesses that have been unable to trade and are without the balance sheet strength of the corporate giants or access to funding have any chance of surviving this crisis.

With GDP growth estimated to contract 10%-17% (though the data releases are expected to be delayed) and 10-million people potentially joining the ranks of the unemployed, it is important to recognise the gravity of the situation. But despite this very dismal outlook we can still take further actions to prevent a worst-case scenario.

While we should protect elders and the vulnerable, we should plan for a phased return to work as soon as possible. As businesses run out of resources we cannot afford for them to close down and shed even more jobs. In this crisis banks can be part of the solution rather than the cause of the problem, as was the case in the global financial crisis. There is an urgent need to advance emergency funding for small businesses, and banks are well equipped to do so.