National Auditor-general to monitor disbursement of Covid-19 relief funds BL PREMIUM

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu is spearheading a proactive strategy by his office to monitor the expenditure by the government and its entities of funds from the R500bn stimulus package in a bid to minimise the possibility of fraud and corruption.

An amount of R200bn of the R500bn package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa relates to the credit guarantee loan scheme through which the government will support financial institutions in granting loans to small and medium businesses in distress and which will not involve direct financial transactions by government entities. Another R70bn relates to tax relief that will be evaluated by the auditor-general during an audit of the SA Revenue Service.