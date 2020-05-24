Auditor-general to monitor disbursement of Covid-19 relief funds
24 May 2020 - 18:46
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu is spearheading a proactive strategy by his office to monitor the expenditure by the government and its entities of funds from the R500bn stimulus package in a bid to minimise the possibility of fraud and corruption.
An amount of R200bn of the R500bn package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa relates to the credit guarantee loan scheme through which the government will support financial institutions in granting loans to small and medium businesses in distress and which will not involve direct financial transactions by government entities. Another R70bn relates to tax relief that will be evaluated by the auditor-general during an audit of the SA Revenue Service.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now