LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank bond-purchase data will give glimpse of whether market calm is genuine
24 May 2020 - 19:20
While this won’t appease its many critics, the Reserve Bank is not the only central bank that has signalled it is ready to take the foot off the accelerator.
While governor Lesetja Kganyago delivered another repo rate cut of 50 basis points as widely expected by the market last week, that two out of five monetary policy committee members voted for a smaller reduction is a clear signal that the extraordinary easing phase is nearing an end.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now