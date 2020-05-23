National Alcohol ban has cost 118,000 jobs, says industry with appeal to open during level 3 lockdown Legal alcohol industry key to tackling illicit economy and more efficient than investing in enforcement, says group that includes world's top beer companies BL PREMIUM

The alcohol industry, which supports one-million jobs and contributes 3% to SA's GDP, says it cannot sustain the ban on its ability to trade anymore and that large-scale retrenchments will become inevitable.

"With no/minimal revenue for eight weeks and no certainty of the future, the industry cannot sustain the ban any further and job cuts are a harsh reality," the liquor industry said in a statement late on Friday. "We hope the gravity of the current situation is taken into serious consideration by decision makers, as the livelihoods of many people rest in their hands."