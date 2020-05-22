This week’s 10 must-read Covid-19 articles
A snapshot of the situation in SA as the country battles Covid-19
1. Authorities have been widely criticised for their enforcement methods from early on in the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. Those criticisms initially emerged on media platforms, but later came from the courts, where judge Hans Fabricius “delivered what is destined to become one of the most important rulings of SA’s Covid-19 pandemic”.
2. As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to grow, the Western Cape has more than 60% of the country’s confirmed infections. Premier Alan Winde introduced a “hotspot strategy” aimed at changing individual and community behaviour.
3. As economic indicators continue to fall while Covid-19 cases continue to climb, government decisions are often met with criticism to the extent that some ministers have labelled it unfair.
4. “Unfair,” writes Bruce Whitfield, “is the fact that jobs are being shed because the shutdown of the economy has led to a collapse in business confidence.”
5. “I am concerned that the lockdown, and the resulting economic hardship inflicted on our people, will cost more lives than it can save,” writes Allan Gray chief investment officer Andrew Lapping.
6. With at least another week under Level-4 lockdown, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen insists that “we have a right to choose to get on with our lives.”
7. Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia, meanwhile, says the government now has a greater appreciation of the economic costs of its measures.
8. Small, medium and micro enterprises have been hit hardest by the decision to shut a large part of the country’s economy. But news from Massmart indicates larger players are also struggling.
9. After Gauteng premier David Makhura confirmed that the country’s economic powerhouse would move to Level 3 come June, he also warned that the province alone could lose as many as two-million jobs.
10. Across the globe, questions are being asked about social and business habits. How valuable will office towers be in a world where a large number of employees work remotely?