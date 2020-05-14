DA and FF+ to challenge lockdown constitutionality

The DA and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) are approaching the courts to challenge the constitutionality of aspects of the Disaster Management Act, under which the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) functions, bringing the entire lockdown under legal scrutiny.

The NCC is responsible for the strategy and regulations related to SA’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and the parties’ criticism is that the lack of oversight or accountability of the body challenges the principles of democracy. If the challenges are successful, the national state of disaster declared by the government, and the attendant regulations, could be declared unconstitutional.

The DA will also legally challenge the rationality of three of the lockdown regulations: the night curfew, the ban on e-commerce, and the restriction on exercise hours.

The party has already instructed its lawyers to challenge the alleged discriminatory use of the Covid-19 emergency relief fund and has petitioned the International Monetary Fund to make any funds obtained from them by the SA government conditional on their non-racial use, or any other arbitrary criteria.

Non-profit organisation DearSA is also challenging the government’s ban on e-commerce and its limitation on outside exercise. Its attorneys have asked minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to allow online retail and unrestricted exercise during daylight hours. Unless a response is received by close of business on Thursday, DearSA will seek urgent relief in court.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen — who is strongly opposed to the continuation of the hard lockdown and was disappointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure during Wednesday’s address to the nation to announce the opening up of the economy — said in a statement that the party’s lawyers will file papers on Friday challenging the constitutionality of an aspect of the Disaster Management Act related to the decision-making powers of the NCC.

“Unless the act meets constitutional muster, the decisions taken by the NCC under this act are not valid. We will be asking the court to apply the same oversight provisions to the state of disaster as to a state of emergency, because without this oversight, petty authoritarians hopped up on power, are allowed to run amok.”

He believes that the NCC is able to take “irrational” decisions because it is acting without any checks and balances. There was no parliamentary oversight, which means the executive wrote the laws without any debate.

“The state of disaster we are currently under, governed by the Disaster Management Act, has zero provision for parliamentary oversight. Which means this secretive NCC answers to no-one. Not even a state of emergency, which is a further step up from a state of disaster, has such sweeping powers with no parliamentary oversight,” said Steenhuisen.

“This is an extremely important case, because it speaks to one of the most crucial principles in our democracy — the separation of powers. We have to fight this, because from here our democracy finds itself on a very slippery slope.”

The “dictatorial madness” of the NCC had resulted in a spate of irrational regulations, which have nothing to do with fighting the coronavirus.

Steenhuisen has appealed for public contributions to its legal challenge.