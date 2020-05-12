Sassa payment queues will be the death of us during this pandemic

I fumed as I watched on television as about 3-million pensioners queued for their pensions. Videos circulate of rural towns such as Lusikisiki in Transkei, and township malls packed with pensioners, check by jowl for hours at a time. News channels report pensioners sleeping overnight in such queues.

My brother in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal, filmed 3km queues at Tugela Ferry and Greytown. The police stopped him for not wearing a mask in his car! This is a ticking time bomb. Month-end June, July and August are coming. Mid-winter, flu season.

Social grant queues are the biggest threat to our nation’s health; we will return to level 5 lockdown due to this, not to small businesses going back to work. These payment queues are the coronavirus killing fields, and we need urgent intervention.

These are our grandmothers and grandfathers. The elderly and infirm deserve care and respect as our elders. They deserve that in the best of times; they deserve it even more in the worst of times.

More than 3-million old people queued until May 5, then others queued, mainly for child grants from May 6. According to the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), a total of 11.3-million people will receive social grants in queues such as these.

Over the same week, police minister Bheki Cele threatened and wagged his finger, PW Botha style. “We will lock you all up and revert to level 5”, he threatened when he saw a few hundred joggers and walkers enjoying their three hours of freedom. Okay Mr — or is it General? — Cele, what do you say about the 11-million people queuing up for up to eight hours?

The ineptitude is staggering, and the double standards border on the comical. But the government doesn’t have choices, because it has perpetuated this payment system. Centralising Sassa payments at formal retailers and banks not only costs grant recipients transport money but also excludes small and informal businesses, entrenching a non-inclusive economy.

An important aside is that grant recipients draw almost all their money in cash when it hits their bank account. In my book Kasinomic Revolution I wrote about the many reasons for, and solutions to, this habit, but for now that’s what happens and so we need to address these cash withdrawal queues.

I believe an urgent task-team should be formed by government and business, especially banks, financial institutions, the department of co-operative government and traditional affairs, the Treasury, the department of social development and Sassa, to develop urgent and immediate solutions.

Banks have mobile ATMs that are used at concerts and other events. Put these in residential areas, particularly infection hot-spots, and place them under military and police guard.