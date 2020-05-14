Western Cape calls for move to level 3 as soon as possible

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says he hopes to persuade President Cyril Ramaphosa that the province should move to lockdown level 3 as soon as possible, preferably before the end of May.

Ramaphosa said that he hopes most of the country will move to level 3 by the end of May, with the exception of areas where the number of outbreaks is high, such as the metros. The rate of infection in the Western Cape has far outstripped all other provinces and now accounts for more than 50% of total Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the provincial government said that the province had 6,767 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of more than 500 over the previous day.

Winde, who is self-isolating due to close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, who died from Covid-19 on Wednesday, said that the province has prepared the health system to manage an influx of cases as infections rise.