Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: A poorer SA will see its democratic face fade The country's self image will have to align itself with new realities, and politics is likely to get uglier BL PREMIUM

SA will be a poorer country when the pandemic finally recedes. It may well be debt-distressed and will thus have lost some of its sovereignty to its lenders. It will also have a degree of poverty its old apartheid geography will not conceal as easily as before. How will it respond to these challenges?

I fear SA will not know how to be a poorer country. When it looks at itself in the mirror it will see the country it once hoped to become. And in the gap between its real face and the phantom in the mirror a difficult politics may arise.