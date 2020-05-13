Powerhouse cities may stay locked down

Further announcements will be made after consultations. Ramaphosa reiterated that despite the duration and severity of the lockdown, it was absolutely necessary. Without it the number of coronavirus infections would have soared uncontrollably, health facilities would have been overwhelmed and many more South Africans would have died.

The death toll stood at 219 on Wednesday evening, with 12,074 reported cases of Covid-19. Ramaphosa said the best current estimate was that, without the lockdown and the other measures taken, at least 80,000 South Africans could have been infected by now, and the death toll could have been at least eight times higher than it is.

The level of confirmed infections in SA was about 181 people per million of the population, he said. This was in contrast to countries such as the US, the UK, Spain and Italy as well as Singapore, which have between 2,400 and 4,600 coronavirus cases per million people.

Ramaphosa said that in the coming days the government would be announcing changes to level 4 regulations, which would see the expansion of business activities in retail and e-commerce and the reduced restrictions on exercise.

He said the cabinet was seized with the third phase of the country’s economic response to the coronavirus crisis, which would be announced when the work had been completed.

There has been widespread criticism and unhappiness about some of the stringent regulations put in place and the way the government has conducted itself and communicated.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that there may have been times when the government had “fallen short of your expectations”.

“Some of the actions we have taken have been unclear, some have been contradictory and some have been poorly explained. Implementation has sometimes been slow and enforcement has sometimes been inconsistent and too harsh,” the president said.

He said the government would ensure decisions were taken in good faith, that they were reasonable and based on empirical evidence, and that they did not cause more harm than good. He also said that they would be transparent and would take the nation into its confidence regularly.

