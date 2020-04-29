Exercise allowed, but still no tobacco products during level 4 lockdown

Dlamini-Zuma said the government received more than 70,000 submissions from members of the public. There were also about 800 submissions from the business sector.

She said the most popular submission was on exercise, with the government receiving more than 22,000 requests to allow it.

From Friday, South Africans will be allowed to jog, walk or cycle, but only within a 5km radius of their homes and only between 6am and 9am, Dlamini-Zuma said.

Exercise will not be allowed to be done in groups.

During his address to the nation last week, Ramaphosa said the sale of tobacco products would be allowed under level 4.

Dlamini-Zuma, however, said after much consultation the government had decided to leave the ban in place.

“We had consulted about allowing cigarettes and related tobacco products and as you remember even at the press conference [on Saturday] there was quite an opposition to that and even in the public comments there was opposition ... and of course the government then took that into consideration, debated the matter and decided we must continue as we are when it comes to cigarettes. We should not open up the sale,” she said.

The minister said this was for health reasons.