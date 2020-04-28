Shack dwellers getting evicted in face of government ban

Notywala said many of the destroyed shacks were built by people unable to pay rent after losing their jobs under the five-week lockdown.

Two days before the lockdown started, the City of Johannesburg announced it would reconnect the water and electricity of any resident who had previously had their utilities cut off due to nonpayment.

Yet some landlords have taken the matter into their own hands, cutting off reconnected water and electricity supplies in response to unpaid rent. Even outside of the coronavirus pandemic, landlords cannot legally shut off a tenant’s utilities without a court order, according to the Rental Housing Act.

Many of the affected tenants are refugees, asylum seekers and migrants, said Abigail

Dawson, communications officer for the nonprofit Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in

SA (Cormsa).

"[They] often live a transient life in SA’s cities, working in the informal economy and finding homes they can afford from month to month," she said in

e-mailed comments.

"The informal economy has also been in lockdown, creating a major challenge for people trying to survive this period. Having a home has become life-saving in protecting oneself from Covid-19."

Cormsa are working with other charities to take eviction cases to the renting housing tribunal, a provincial body that regulates issues between landlords and their tenants.

The tribunal’s offices have been closed during the lockdown and e-mails have gone unanswered, said Edward Molopi, a researcher for the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) of SA.

Seri, Cormsa and other rights groups said they would continue trying to reach the tribunal during and after the lockdown.

Dawson said the SA government had made an important and unprecedented move in forcing people to stay at home to flatten the Covid-19 curve, but "the state has the mandate to ensure this is possible".

With at least one more week of lockdown ahead, Notywala, the human rights advocate,

worries that poor access to housing, water and food will increase the chances of more people contracting the virus.

And that will lead to fear and frustration that could heighten unrest among the city’s townships, he added.

Riots and protests have already broken out in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town, and in Johannesburg’s Alexandra over promised food parcels that never arrived, according to

local media.

"How is a lockdown practical for those in townships, or for

the homeless?" Notywala said. "Being able to survive this lockdown is a luxury."

As Deborah — whose name was changed to protect her identity — waits for someone to turn the water and lights back on at her home in Johannesburg, she is nervous for what the next few months will bring.

"We appeal to landlords to understand that it is not that we don’t want to pay," she said. "It is simply that we do not have

the ability to do so." Thomson Reuters Foundation