Economy Cigarette ban takes a toll on SA’s revenue collection Ban on tobacco sales is estimated to have cost the country R490m in excise duties in the first two weeks of lockdown BL PREMIUM

It was an emphatic “no” when ministers were asked on the eve of the second wave of SA’s national lockdown whether the ban on the sale of cigarettes would be lifted.

This has been a sensitive topic for the country’s 11-million smokers, of whom many had only stocked up enough to get them to April 16, when the lockdown was originally meant to end.