McKinsey warns of a coronavirus jobs bloodbath across Africa

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have called for measures to mitigate the economic impact of the lockdown. “The lockdown measures are difficult and they need to be accompanied, in our view, with very strong communication with people so that in addition to the police or the army enforcing what's happening, that people understand because somebody they trust and believe in is telling them, and they believe themselves that it is for their benefit,” Matshidiso Moeti, Africa regional head of the WHO told a virtual press conference.

Elsie Kanza, head of the WEF in Africa, told the same conference that while the continent needs to keep “ahead of the virus in terms of testing, isolating and providing treatment to those who are affected”, the economic costs are high, with people forced out of work and food supply chains disrupted. “Unfortunately we are also seeing the negative impact in terms of the economic squeeze, people are not able to work,” she said.

The McKinsey report said the retail sector will face the biggest loss, with up to 6-million jobs at risk in the formal sector. Manufacturing and construction will be equally hard hit.

Leke said that of the 140-million people in informal employment, up to 20-million could lose their jobs completely. “We think that another 30-million to 35-million people will have their salaries reduced. Some of them are going to be let go, some of them will have reduction in work hours,” Leke said.