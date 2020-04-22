Companies

WATCH: Why the tobacco industry has challenged the president

BAT SA’s head of external affairs, Johnny Moloto, and Vapour Products Association of SA CEO Asanda Gcoyi talk to Business Day TV

22 April 2020 - 07:53 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ GINASANDERS

The tobacco industry has labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ban on cigarettes during lockdown as draconian.

Industry players are challenging the legality of the ban in court.

Business Day TV spoke to British American Tobacco SA’s head of external affairs, Johnny Moloto, and Vapour Products Association of SA CEO Asanda Gcoyi about the effect of the lockdown on the industry.

