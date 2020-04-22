News Leader
WATCH: Why the tobacco industry has challenged the president
BAT SA’s head of external affairs, Johnny Moloto, and Vapour Products Association of SA CEO Asanda Gcoyi talk to Business Day TV
22 April 2020 - 07:53
The tobacco industry has labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ban on cigarettes during lockdown as draconian.
Industry players are challenging the legality of the ban in court.
Business Day TV spoke to British American Tobacco SA’s head of external affairs, Johnny Moloto, and Vapour Products Association of SA CEO Asanda Gcoyi about the effect of the lockdown on the industry.