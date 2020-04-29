Fed’s Powell says US economy may see ‘unprecedented’ drop in second quarter

Washington — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates near zero and repeated a vow to do what it takes to shore up the US economy amid an ongoing coronavirus pandemic that will not only “weigh heavily” on the near-term outlook but poses “considerable risks” for the medium term as well.

“The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support the US economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals,” the central bank said in a statement at the end of a two-day policy meeting held via videoconference.

In a matter of weeks the US economy has gone from historically low unemployment to seeing more than 26-million people file for unemployment benefits and the sharpest plunge in activity since the Great Recession, as authorities across the country shut down large swathes of industry and commerce to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The US economy is likely to see an “unprecedented” drop in growth in the second quarter, but Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the central bank is committed to supporting its recovery.

‘More support’

The Fed is “committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy ... to assure that that recovery, when it comes, will be as robust as possible,” Powell said in a press conference concluding the bank's two-day policy meeting.

He noted that Congress has moved quickly to provide support for businesses and households but said: “It may well be the case that the economy will need more support from all of us, if the recovery is to be a robust one.”

In its statement the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) sketched the extent of the pandemic's effect so far, noting that “weaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer price inflation” and that “disruptions to economic activity here and abroad have significantly affected financial conditions and have impaired the flow of credit to US households and businesses.”