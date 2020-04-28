Salga urges Eskom not to cut power to debt-owing municipalities during lockdown

Struggling power utility Eskom should suspend all electricity disconnections during the nationwide lockdown and review the interest payable on arrears linked to the national state of disaster, the SA Local Government Association (Salga) said on Tuesday.

In March 2020, consumers owed Eskom about R27bn, and this number was expected to continue increasing on a monthly basis.

While municipal revenue collection was already depressed before the national lockdown, the situation is likely to worsen as all economic activity in SA came to a halt during the lockdown — which was imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The virus has infected more than 4,996 people in SA and killed more than 93.

Lance Joel, chief of operations officer of the local government association, told parliament’s portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs that they had instructed municipalities to not suspend services during the lockdown.

Suspension of services is one of the debt-collecting techniques used to ensure that residents pay their bills.